He collected "tribute" from subordinates and tried to flee Ukraine: head of Security Police unit in Dnipropetrovsk region detained – SBI. VIDEO+PHOTOS

The head of a Security Police unit in the Dnipropetrovsk region has been detained on suspicion of organising systematic extortion payments from his subordinates. More than 100 police officers paid their superiors between UAH 3,000 and UAH 8,000 each month, with the total "tribute" exceeding UAH 300,000 per month.

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

On 8 August 2026, the unit head was detained while attempting to cross Ukraine’s state border. He was notified of suspicion of accepting an undue advantage combined with extortion.

According to Censor.NET sources in law enforcement agencies, the detainee is Dmytro Kunert, head of the Kryvyi Rih City Department of the Security Police Directorate.

It is noted that the scheme had operated for about a year. The unit’s senior officers demanded a portion of their subordinates’ monetary allowances and bonuses.

Those who refused to pay risked losing part of their monthly bonus or being denied their annual financial assistance payment.

Dozens of money transfers have been documented, confirming the systematic nature of the extortion.

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In June 2026, the unit’s deputy head, a company commander and a deputy company commander had already been notified of suspicion.

During searches, investigators reportedly seized more than UAH 300,000 in Ukrainian and foreign currency, as well as mobile phones, bank cards, documents and other evidence.

What are the charges?

All four suspects are charged with receiving unlawful benefits by a public official, combined with extortion (Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The suspect has been remanded in custody, with bail set at 1,164,000 hryvnias.

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The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

SBI officers are also investigating the possible involvement of other Security Police officials in the scheme.

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