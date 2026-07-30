Man demands $1 million to help avoid extradition to Russia, is detained – NABU. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Anti-corruption agencies exposed an individual who demanded $1 million for assistance in resolving the issue of a citizen’s extradition to Russia.

This was reported by the press service of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

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Details

"The Security Service of Ukraine searched the home of a citizen who held a temporary residence permit in Ukraine. Afterwards, an individual who claimed to have ties to the SSU’s senior leadership offered to help the citizen avoid criminal prosecution and extradition to Russia in exchange for $1 million.

"The money was to be transferred in four instalments of $250,000 each," the statement said.

Watch more: Extorted $1 million for drone supplies: SBGSU official and owner of private company exposed – SAPO. VIDEO

The suspect subsequently received $50,000 as part of the bribe and began demanding the remainder.

"The victim was threatened with physical violence, murder and restrictions on his legal rights if he refused to transfer the money, which was allegedly intended to bribe SSU officials.

"However, the remainder was never paid due to certain circumstances," NABU added.

The suspect’s actions were classified under Part 4 of Article 27, Part 2 of Article 15, Part 3 of Article 369, Part 5 of Article 190 and Part 4 of Article 189 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

See more: Created armed gang and extorted around $2.2 million from ’cryptocurrency traders’: former police colonels to stand trial, – Office of Prosecutor General. PHOTOS







