Extorted $1 million for drone supplies: SBGSU official and owner of private company exposed – SAPO. VIDEO

An official from the State Border Guard Service and the owner of a private drone manufacturing company have been notified that they are under suspicion of extorting $1 million.

This was reported by the press service of the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

The investigation established that the State Border Guard Service (SBGS) official agreed to conduct public procurement procedures for unmanned aerial vehicles by SBGS units. He set the terms of the procurement to ensure the victory of a company controlled by his accomplice.

"Despite the accomplices’ plans, another company joined the tender, whose director offered a more advantageous proposal – to supply 270 unmanned aerial systems for 825 million hryvnias.



Upon learning of this, the entrepreneur approached him with a request not to lower the prices for the aforementioned equipment, as agreements were already in place for his company to win. However, the new participant still submitted an updated bid, under which the total cost was reduced to 760 million hryvnias. As a result, it was the new participant who won the tender," the statement reads.

Given that plans to generate profits from the controlled company had been thwarted, the individuals decided to profit from the tender winner.

Read: The National Police have confirmed searches at the main departments of the National Police in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil and Zhytomyr regions

Thus, the businessman began to persuade him of the need to provide a bribe for the smooth conclusion and execution of the future contract.

"He even arranged a telephone conversation with a representative of the State Border Guard Service to finally assure him that all requirements were being made in agreement with the Service’s administration.



The amount of the unlawful benefit was US$1 million (5–10% of the total value of the future contract). The individuals planned to divide these funds between themselves and State Border Guard Service officials,” the SAPO added.

The State Border Guard Service official is charged under Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, and the company owner under Part 4 of Article 27 and Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine

The investigation is ongoing.

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