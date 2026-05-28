Created armed gang and extorted around $2.2 million from ’cryptocurrency traders’: former police colonels to stand trial, – Office of Prosecutor General. PHOTOS

An investigation has been completed into four serving officers (at the time the offences were committed) of the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, one officer from the Kyiv City Police Department – including police colonels – and a civilian man with a previous criminal conviction.

This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, as relayed by Censor.NET.

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What are the charges?

As noted, they are charged with:

forming and participating in an armed gang (Article 257 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine),

unlawful deprivation of liberty and kidnapping (Part 3 of Article 146 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine),

robbery (section 4 of Article 187 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine),

extortion (section 189(4) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine),

unlawful possession of narcotic drugs (Part 1 of Article 309 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Read more: Scammers are posing as security service agents en masse and demanding money, - SSU

What is known

It has been established that two police colonels organised a permanent armed group and recruited other law enforcement officers and a civilian under their control. Using their professional experience, resources, and connections, the gang members acted in a coordinated and systematic manner, with a clear division of roles.

See more: They posed as military personnel, tortured man and demanded $360,000 ransom – criminal gang has been exposed in Odesa. PHOTOS

The police officers’ main "source of income" was the abduction of people, their unlawful detention, and the extortion of funds on a large and particularly large scale. The victims in the case were businessmen whose activities were linked to cryptocurrency. In total, at least four victims have been documented. They were tracked down, abducted, held captive under threats of violence and the use of firearms, and forced to hand over money and admit to non-existent debts.

See more: Fraudulent call centre exposed, which ’earned’ $100,000 month from ’crypto investments’ – SSU. PHOTOS

In particular, one of the victims in Kyiv was abducted, threatened with a weapon, and forced to hand over funds, as well as to sign a receipt for an alleged debt of $5 million. He was subsequently unlawfully detained and moved between various locations.

It is reported that, to maintain secrecy, the accused used messaging apps and official transport, and posed as law enforcement officers whilst committing the crimes.

In total, the suspects illegally obtained almost $2.2 million.

What are the consequences

The group’s illegal activities were halted in November 2025. The men were dismissed from the ranks of the National Police of Ukraine. Precautionary measures have been imposed on them.

The pre-trial investigation has now been completed. The process of disclosing case materials to the parties in the criminal proceedings has begun.

See also: In Kyiv, four men posing as military personnel attacked a woman and stole 3 million hryvnias. They were detained. Photo report

Thus, if the men are found guilty in court, they face up to 15 years’ imprisonment with confiscation of property.





