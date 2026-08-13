Kremlin has declared its readiness for new peace talks, but wants to hear US proposals

Russia is ready for a new round of negotiations regarding the war against Ukraine. At the same time, Moscow wants to consider, first and foremost, new proposals from the U.S.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Grigory Karasin, chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs of the Russian Federation.

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He noted that Moscow is currently willing to discuss the new U.S. proposals.

In addition, Karasin assured that the Kremlin sees no obstacles to holding a meeting with U.S. President Steve Witkoff, the president’s special envoy, and Jared Kushner, the U.S. president’s son-in-law.

He also claims that Russia is ready to resume peace talks if the U.S. is interested in tangible results.

"We are always ready for meetings and negotiations. This applies to both Kushner and Witkoff. I don't see any obstacles to holding such a meeting, regardless of what Zelenskyy did or did not bring to the table," Karasin added defiantly.

According to him, the key indicator of the effectiveness of the new round of peace talks will be its concrete results.

What led up to this?

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine has a plan, developed jointly with its partners, to end the war.

The president also had previously reported that Ukraine had submitted proposals to the U.S. aimed at strengthening air defense and compelling Russia to make peace.

Read more: Without eliminating ’causes’ of war, no ’freeze’ is possible, - Russian Foreign Ministry