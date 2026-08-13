437 civilians killed in Russian strikes in July. Kyiv among hardest hit – UN

At least 437 people were killed and more than 2,600 injured in Russian strikes on Ukraine in July 2026.

This was reported by the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (HRMMU), Censor.NET informs.

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"In July, at least 437 civilians were killed and 2,610 injured in Ukraine. This was 30% more than in the previous month and 70% more than in July 2025," the Mission said.

Kyiv was one of the hardest-hit cities in July. At least 54 civilians were killed and another 202 injured in the capital.

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"This was because the Russian armed forces significantly increased their use of ballistic and cruise missiles. In July, Russia launched at least 429 missiles at Ukraine, more than twice as many as in June. Many of them struck Kyiv," the Mission said.

The trend accelerated sharply in July. The number of civilian casualties recorded during the month was the highest for any single month since March 2022, the Mission added.

Russia’s long-range weapons, missiles and drones were the leading cause of civilian casualties, accounting for 38% of all those killed and injured.

Aerial bombs and UAV strikes near the front line were the next leading causes of civilian casualties.

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