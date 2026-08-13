Third grain terminal shut down in Novorossiysk following drone attack
The KSK grain terminal in Russia’s Novorossiysk has suspended operations, becoming the third terminal to shut down following the 12 August drone attack on the port. Russian Railways has halted grain shipments to all three terminals.
As reported by Censor.NET, Russian media outlets wrote about this, citing the Delo transport group.
KSK completely suspends grain operations
The company said that KSK’s operations had been suspended "to ensure the safety of employees and infrastructure."
The terminal has stopped accepting road and rail transport, loading grain onto seagoing vessels and carrying out other operations.
It is currently unknown when operations will resume.
KSK is the largest grain terminal in Novorossiysk. Its throughput capacity is up to 9 million tonnes of grain annually.
Two other terminals were damaged the previous day
Novorossiysk was attacked by drones on 12 August. Two other grain terminals, NZT and NKHP, were damaged in the strikes.
Russian Railways subsequently banned the loading of grain for onward shipment to KSK, NZT and NKHP.
Thus, grain shipments through all three terminals in Novorossiysk are currently suspended.
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