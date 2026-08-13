Head of Mykolaiv Regional TCR detained over $15,000 bribe for evading mobilisation – Prosecutor General Kravchenko. PHOTOS

The head of the Mykolaiv Regional TCR and SS was detained while receiving another instalment of an undue advantage. According to the investigation, the official demanded and received a total of USD 15,000.

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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Details of the corruption scheme

According to Kravchenko, investigators documented two instances in which the head of the regional TCR received money:

First instance (USD 10,000): The official received the money in exchange for refraining from taking mobilisation measures against three men liable for military service, removing information about them being wanted from the Oberih database, and facilitating their subsequent exemption from mobilisation through employment-based deferments;

The official received the money in exchange for refraining from taking mobilisation measures against three men liable for military service, removing information about them being wanted from the Oberih database, and facilitating their subsequent exemption from mobilisation through employment-based deferments; Second instance (USD 5,000): Earlier, as part of the same criminal proceedings, investigators documented a bribe paid to cancel the deployment of an already mobilised man to a military unit and return him for a repeat examination by a military medical commission.

The total documented undue advantage amounted to USD 15,000.

Read more: 76 charges against TCR heads and thousands of medical examinations cancelled – Tsutskiridze spoke about fight against evasion of mobilisation





Investigative actions and preventive measure

Law enforcement officers caught the head of the regional TCR red-handed while another instalment was being transferred and detained him under Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

Urgent investigative actions and searches at the official’s home and place of service are currently underway. A notice of suspicion of demanding and receiving an undue advantage is being prepared. Prosecutors will ask the court to remand the suspect in custody and suspend him from office.

Read more: Head of Zakarpattia TCR suspended from post, large-scale inspection launched – Lubinets







