Ukraine’s SES request for demining assistance is being processed – NATO

NATO has said it is processing a request from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine for demining assistance.

A NATO official reported this, Censor.NET informs, citing Interfax-Ukraine.

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What is known?

"The request from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine was received and circulated by the Euro-Atlantic Disaster Response Coordination Centre (EADRCC) among NATO member and partner countries," the official said.

The EADRCC is facilitating the processing of the request, coordinating with the relevant authorities and helping to coordinate any offers of assistance.

"NATO Allies remain steadfast in their support for Ukraine, including in strengthening its resilience and ability to respond to the consequences of Russia’s war. The EADRCC will remain in close contact with the Mission of Ukraine and the relevant Ukrainian authorities and will continue to coordinate any follow-up action through the established mechanism," the NATO official noted.

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Background

Earlier, it was reported that the State Emergency Service of Ukraine had submitted a request to international partners through a NATO mechanism for specialised equipment for humanitarian demining and the transportation of explosive ordnance.

Read more: NATO to provide Ukraine with €70 billion in military aid in 2026