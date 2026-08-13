Ukraine proposes mutual halt to attacks on civilian vessels in Black Sea with Russia – Reuters

Ukraine has sent the Russian Federation, through an intermediary, a proposal for a mutual suspension of strikes on targets in the Black Sea.

This was reported by Reuters, citing sources, Censor.NET informs.

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Reason for the initiative

"Ukraine has sent Russia a proposal to mutually suspend attacks on targets in the Black Sea... The proposal was conveyed through a third party. Russia has not yet responded to the Ukrainian side’s initiative," the agency’s sources said.

The proposal was made after Lloyd’s List, a leading British international maritime publication, described the Black Sea as "the deadliest region for shipping."

Read more: Ukraine agrees not to attack non-Russian tankers in Black Sea - Bloomberg

Importance of the Black Sea

Ukraine remains one of the world’s largest producers and exporters of wheat, corn and sunflower seeds. According to Reuters, around 90% of all exports of these agricultural commodities pass through Black Sea ports.

Ensuring the safety of civilian vessels is crucial to reducing insurance risks and maintaining the economic stability of Ukraine and its European and global partners.

Watch more: Strikes on enemy targets at "Sivash" drilling rig in Black Sea. VIDEO

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