Further 29 energy facilities have been hit in occupied territories, including in Crimea, – Madiar. VIDEO
As part of Operation ‘Crimean Circuit Breaker Off’, unmanned aerial vehicle forces have struck a further 29 power substations in the occupied territories of the Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Luhansk regions, and in Crimea.
This was announced by USF Commander Robert Brovdi (Madiar), as reported by Censor.NET.
Details
A total of 240 power distribution centres were struck as part of the operation between 1 July and 13 August.
"Cutting off power to the enemy’s fixed radars and other air defence elements disrupts their air defence system and clears the way for the Freedom-Loving Ukrainian Bird," the commander emphasised.
Damage
According to Brovdi, the following have been struck:
- Balaklava Thermal Power Station, Sevastopol, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 9th Battalion "Kairos" of the 414th SBS Brigade "Birds of Mdiar";
- The 150 kV "Bilmak" substation, Kamianka, Zaporizhzhia region, 1st Operational Centre of the Special Forces;
- 150 kV ‘Berdyansk’ substation, Berdyansk, Zaporizhzhia region, 1st Operational Centre of the Special Forces;
- 110 kV "GPP" substation, Berdyansk, Zaporizhzhia region, 1st Operational Centre of the USF;
- 110 kV ‘GPP’ substation (repeat), Berdyansk, Zaporizhzhia region, 1st Operational Centre of the State Security Service;
- 150 kV ‘Primorska’ substation, Primorsk, Zaporizhzhia region, 1 USF Control Centre;
- 150 kV ‘Chernihivka’ substation, Chernihivka, Zaporizhzhia region, 1st Control Centre of the State Security Service;
- 150 kV ‘Botievska’ substation, Primorsky Posad, Zaporizhzhia region, 1 USF Control Centre;
- 150 kV ‘Morska’ substation, Berdyansk, Zaporizhzhia region, 1st USF Control Centre;
- 150 kV "Berdyanska" substation (repeat), Berdyansk, Zaporizhzhia region, 1st Operational Centre of the Special Forces;
- 110 kV ‘Misto-3’ substation, Mariupol, Donetsk region, 427th USF Brigade ‘Rarog’;
- 110 kV ‘NS-2’ substation, Mariupol, Donetsk region, 427th USF Brigade ‘Rarog’;
- 110 kV ‘Ilyich’ substation, Mariupol, Donetsk region, 427th USF Brigade ‘Rarog’;
- 110 kV ‘Volodarska’ substation, Mykilske, Donetsk region, 427th SBS Brigade ‘Rarog’;
- 110 kV ‘Fakel’ substation, Berdyansk, Zaporizhzhia region, 1st Operational Centre of the Special Forces;
- 110 kV ‘Lazurna’ substation, Berdyansk, Zaporizhzhia region, 1st Operational Centre of the Special Forces;
- 110 kV "Misto-6" substation, Mariupol, Donetsk region, 411th USFBrigade "Yastruby";
- 150 kV ‘Andriivka’ substation, Andriivka, Zaporizhzhia region, 9th Battalion ‘Kairos’ of the 414th USF Brigade ‘Madyar’s Birds’;
- 150 kV "Andriivka" substation, Andriivka, Zaporizhzhia region, 1st Operational Centre of the Special Forces;
- Substation, Svatove, Luhansk region, 20th USF Brigade "K-2";
- Power substation, village of Mykhailivka, Luhansk region, 20th USF Brigade "K-2";
- Power substation, Lozivskyi settlement, Luhansk region, 20th USF Brigade "K-2";
- Power substation, Vinnytske settlement, Donetsk region, USF Group of the Main Administration of the State Border Guard Service "Phoenix";
- Power substation, Rivnopil settlement, Donetsk region, 6th Battalion, 414th USF Brigade "Ptakhiv Madyara";
- Power substation, Berdyansk settlement, Zaporizhzhia region, 5th Battalion, 414th USF Brigade "Madiar’s Birds", with the assistance of the SSU;
- Power substation, Shyrokyne, Donetsk region, 412th USF Brigade "Nemesis";
- Power substation, Sokolohirne, Zaporizhzhia region, 412nd USF Brigade "Nemesis";
- Power substation, Arapivka settlement, Luhansk region, 9th USF Brigade;
- Gas distribution station GRS-1 "Mariupol", in the town of Mariupol, Donetsk region, 427th USF Brigade "Rarog".
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