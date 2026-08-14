Further 29 energy facilities have been hit in occupied territories, including in Crimea, – Madiar. VIDEO

As part of Operation ‘Crimean Circuit Breaker Off’, unmanned aerial vehicle forces have struck a further 29 power substations in the occupied territories of the Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Luhansk regions, and in Crimea.

This was announced by USF Commander Robert Brovdi (Madiar), as reported by Censor.NET.

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Details

A total of 240 power distribution centres were struck as part of the operation between 1 July and 13 August.

"Cutting off power to the enemy’s fixed radars and other air defence elements disrupts their air defence system and clears the way for the Freedom-Loving Ukrainian Bird," the commander emphasised.

Read more: Due to accident at power facility, parts of Slavutych and Chernihiv region were left without power

Damage

According to Brovdi, the following have been struck: