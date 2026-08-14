Russia will not withdraw its fleet from Novorossiysk after strike, - Pletenchuk

Russia will not withdraw its fleet from Novorossiysk despite the massive strike on Russian ships.

According to Censor.NET, Dmytro Pletenchuk, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian Navy, made the statement on television.

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"There's nowhere to run in the Azov-Black Sea region. They have two options: either sink or leave the waters. As you can see, they don't want to leave the waters," the spokesperson emphasized.

In his opinion, the Russians are more likely to "simply lose their ships there during an attack than to make yet another gesture of goodwill."

Three Russian ships and two submarines remain in Novorossiysk

Regarding the vulnerability of enemy ships in Novorossiysk, Pletenchuk noted that "this attack was no simple operation, since it involved a combination of strikes using various means and different units, which had to avoid overlapping or interfering with one another, while keeping the operation and its preparations secret, without any leaks—and that, too, is no easy task."

He emphasized that the enemy has learned its lesson and will try to plug the gaps.

"Although, as you can see, a massive attack still yields results no matter how you defend yourself. This tactic works both ways," he added, explaining that the Russians have begun striking civilian vessels en masse in our waters, and when there is overwhelming numerical pressure, it is quite difficult to counter it.

Pletenchuk reported that there are still three surface ships and two submarines remaining in Novorossiysk. "But, of course, the damaged vessels were the main ones, and, by the way, this isn’t the first time they’ve come under attack—we’ve destroyed them several times before as well—but, as you can see, despite all that, they continued to operate them," he noted.

Read more: Third grain terminal shut down in Novorossiysk following drone attack

What led up to this?

On August 12, the Security Service of Ukraine, in conjunction with the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, the State Border Guard Service, the Ukrainian Navy, and other components of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, conducted a combined special operation against the "Novorossiysk" naval base and port infrastructure facilities in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation.

As a result of a combined strike involving Ukrainian drones, "Palyanytsia" jet drones, "Neptune" cruise missiles, and strike systems launched from naval platforms, four military ships and other targets were confirmed to have been destroyed.