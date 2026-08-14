Zelenskyy tells CNN about personal aspirations after war ends: "No one will take my sea away"
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that after victory and the end of the war with Russia, he dreams of spending more time with his family and being by the sea.
He said this in an interview with CNN, Censor.NET reports.
On his family
The head of state noted that he tries to stay in touch with his loved ones every day, but telephone conversations are not enough under the current circumstances.
"I physically need to hug them. It is a great source of support, a great source of energy," the president said
On politics and the sea
During the CNN interview, the president was asked whether he still wanted to "just sit on the beach and drink beer" after the war. Zelenskyy replied that, above all, he wanted to spend time with his family and be by the Ukrainian sea.
Asked by the journalist whether he feared remaining in Ukrainian politics forever after the hostilities ended, Zelenskyy replied: "No one will take my sea away. No one. I will fight for it."
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