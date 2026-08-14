Chief of Mykolaiv regional TCR, detained for bribery, remanded in custody: bail set at UAH 4.6 million
The Tsentralnyi District Court of Mykolaiv has imposed a measure of restraint on the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Territorial Centre of Recruitment and Social Support (TCR and SS), who was detained the previous day while allegedly accepting a $10,000 bribe.
This was reported by Suspilne correspondents, Censor.NET informs.
Court ruling
Having heard the parties, the judge ordered the suspect to be held in custody for 60 days, with the possibility of posting bail equivalent to 1,400 subsistence minimums for able-bodied persons — UAH 4,659,200.
Positions of parties
Prosecutor Andrii Chornyi, substantiating the request for detention, stressed the risk that the suspect could abscond, influence witnesses or obstruct the investigation.
According to him, the suspect’s age and state of health allow him to be held in a pre-trial detention centre. The prosecutor proposed bail equivalent to 1,500 subsistence minimums (UAH 4,992,000), as an alternative, with the obligations not to leave Mykolaiv and to report any change of residence.
The suspect denies any wrongdoing.
Background
- The head of the Mykolaiv Regional TCR and SS was detained on 13 August while allegedly accepting $10,000. According to investigators, he accepted the money in exchange for preventing the mobilisation of three persons liable for military service, removing them from the Oberih system’s wanted list and facilitating their subsequent exemption from mobilisation through their employers.
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