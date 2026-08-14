Chief of Mykolaiv regional TCR, detained for bribery, remanded in custody: bail set at UAH 4.6 million

Photo: Підозрюваний у залі суду / Суспільне / Назарій Рубаняк

The Tsentralnyi District Court of Mykolaiv has imposed a measure of restraint on the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Territorial Centre of Recruitment and Social Support (TCR and SS), who was detained the previous day while allegedly accepting a $10,000 bribe.

This was reported by Suspilne correspondents, Censor.NET informs.

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Court ruling

Having heard the parties, the judge ordered the suspect to be held in custody for 60 days, with the possibility of posting bail equivalent to 1,400 subsistence minimums for able-bodied persons — UAH 4,659,200.

Read more: Head of Mykolaiv Regional TCR detained over $15,000 bribe for evading mobilisation – Prosecutor General Kravchenko. PHOTOS

Positions of parties

Prosecutor Andrii Chornyi, substantiating the request for detention, stressed the risk that the suspect could abscond, influence witnesses or obstruct the investigation.

According to him, the suspect’s age and state of health allow him to be held in a pre-trial detention centre. The prosecutor proposed bail equivalent to 1,500 subsistence minimums (UAH 4,992,000), as an alternative, with the obligations not to leave Mykolaiv and to report any change of residence.

The suspect denies any wrongdoing.

Read more: Man attacks TCR servicemen with knife in Volyn region: one serviceman in serious condition

Background