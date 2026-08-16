Rallies calling for Fedorov’s reinstatement continue: march is being organised in Kyiv for 16 August
Today, 15 August 2026, protests are continuing in Kyiv and other cities across Ukraine, calling for Mykhailo Fedorov to be reinstated as Ukraine’s Minister of Defence.
According to Censor.NET, the rallies have now been going on for 31 days.
Protesters have outlined their main demands
The protesters are also calling for the army to be strengthened through the use of drones and other innovations.
In addition, the protesters are demanding that no pressure be exerted on military personnel because of their civic stance. Another demand is for an open and ongoing dialogue between the authorities and the public.
The protests are not limited to the capital. Peaceful rallies and events are taking place in Kharkiv, Odesa, Rivne, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia and other cities across Ukraine.
In Kyiv, the traditional gatherings are taking place on Ivan Franko Square near the theatre.
A new march has been announced in Kyiv
Serhiy Sternenko, a former adviser to the Minister of Defence, has posted photos and videos from the protests online.
He also announced a new protest in the capital. According to him, a march is planned for tomorrow, 16 August, in Kyiv, due to start at 7.00 pm.
Activists stress that they will continue to take to the streets to ensure their voice is heard regarding the effectiveness of the government and the army.
Cabinet reshuffle, Fedorov’s resignation and a new commander-in-chief
- On 14 July, the Verkhovna Rada approved a resolution on the resignation of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. The entire Cabinet automatically resigned along with her.
- On 15 July, Mykhailo Fedorov announced that he was stepping down as head of the Ministry of Defence.
- Rallies in support of Mykhailo Fedorov took place in Dnipro, Rivne, Zaporizhzhia, Lutsk, Cherkasy and other cities. Protesters are demonstrating against his resignation.
- On 16 July, the Verkhovna Rada voted to appoint a new Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. The Prime Minister is Serhiy Koretskyi.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he would nominate Yevhen Khmara for the post of Minister of Defence of Ukraine. Prior to this, he had instructed Khmara to act as head of the Ministry of Defence.
- Protests against Fedorov’s dismissal continued in Ukrainian cities. In addition to demanding that Fedorov be reinstated as Defence Minister, people called for the dismissal of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi.
- On 21 July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Oleksandr Syrskyi from his post as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He appointed General Mykhailo Drapatyi in his place.
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