Rallies calling for Fedorov’s reinstatement continue: march is being organised in Kyiv for 16 August

Today, 15 August 2026, protests are continuing in Kyiv and other cities across Ukraine, calling for Mykhailo Fedorov to be reinstated as Ukraine’s Minister of Defence.

According to Censor.NET, the rallies have now been going on for 31 days.

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Protesters have outlined their main demands

The protesters are also calling for the army to be strengthened through the use of drones and other innovations.

In addition, the protesters are demanding that no pressure be exerted on military personnel because of their civic stance. Another demand is for an open and ongoing dialogue between the authorities and the public.

The protests are not limited to the capital. Peaceful rallies and events are taking place in Kharkiv, Odesa, Rivne, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia and other cities across Ukraine.

In Kyiv, the traditional gatherings are taking place on Ivan Franko Square near the theatre.

Watch more: Hundreds take to streets in Kyiv to demand Fedorov’s return. VIDEO&PHOTOS

A new march has been announced in Kyiv

Serhiy Sternenko, a former adviser to the Minister of Defence, has posted photos and videos from the protests online.

He also announced a new protest in the capital. According to him, a march is planned for tomorrow, 16 August, in Kyiv, due to start at 7.00 pm.

Activists stress that they will continue to take to the streets to ensure their voice is heard regarding the effectiveness of the government and the army.

Cabinet reshuffle, Fedorov’s resignation and a new commander-in-chief