Zelenskyy has made Ukraine most famous country in world. He lives like astronaut, – ’Servant of People’ MP Bohutskaya

Liza Bohutskaya, a Member of Parliament from the "Servant of the People" faction, has stated that she is outraged by the online abuse directed at President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the former head of the President’s Office, Andrii Yermak.

She wrote about this on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.

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Yermak and ‘Charter’

According to her, there are events she cannot ignore. One of the most recent is the "attack on ‘Khartiia’ and Andrii Yermak for his decision to accompany the unit as a lawyer. Or rather, his ‘Lawyer+’ role."

"Only very recently, those who are now spitting on Yermak and ‘Charter’ were delighted that the High Anti-Corruption Court had fitted him with an ankle bracelet restricting his movement. How desperately those who hate the former Head of the Presidential Office want to humiliate Andriy Borysovych… This can only be compared to perversion. Just to drag Yermak through the mud one more time, they’re prepared to wade into it up to their necks themselves and swallow their own shit in huge mouthfuls," the MP exclaims indignantly.

Read on "Censor.NET": "I congratulate Yermak on his return from prison. Stay vigilant, because Tkach isn’t sleeping," – Bohutskaya

In her view, those "who are now dissecting the ‘Charter’ with their words on Yermak’s behalf are the very same people who stand with placards near the ‘Franko’ monument. They simply have an excuse to show off their ‘audacity’ once again."

Bohutskaya has come to Zelensky’s defence

"Right now, they can’t hound Zelenskyy in the same way as they do Yermak. But social media is a complete quagmire: whether it’s about Yermak or Zelenskyy. Whether it’s about the ‘Charter’ or any other unit that’s preventing Putin from turning Ukraine into a concentration camp. Yesterday I read tonnes of hate directed at Zelenskyy for doing bench presses, archery and playing tennis at ‘Tysiachovosnia’… ‘during the war’.

As Bohutskaya points out, instead of being proud that President Zelenskyy is in such great physical shape, there’s a mountain of rubbish about how ‘it’s a war, and yet he…’

"He has made Ukraine the most famous country in the world. Zelenskyy. President of Ukraine. Back when Poroshenko was in power, someone in Croatia once asked me where I was from (?), and I replied that I was from Ukraine. The person immediately said: ‘Ukraine? Oh! Shevchenko, Klitschko’… That was it. That was the extent of their knowledge about Ukraine. Thanks to Zelenskyy, Yermak and that small group who went live on 24 February 2022 outside the President’s Office saying ‘We’re here!’, thanks to our finest citizens who queued up to defend Ukraine, thanks to the people who didn’t abandon the country – we’re alive. Ukraine is alive. "It’s been five years…", she insists.

The MP also noted that the regime under which Zelenskyy lives is akin to the workload of an astronaut. Flights, travel, meetings, briefings, international conferences, agreements, communicating with the military on the front line, and participation in Ukrainian projects.

Read more: Zelenskyy was briefed by Drapatyi and Khmara: We are reinforcing Sloviansk and Kostiantynivka sectors, drones are needed

"And all this whilst at war with a colossal Russia, where Putin changes his outfits and has the grass dyed for him and Potemkin villages ‘built’. What’s the matter with you, Ukrainians? So, when you need cardboard signs, there’s no war. When Zelenskyy is with the people and the country is thriving – that’s a ‘disgrace’. When Yermak has developed a whole ‘Advocate+’ network to defend the rights of servicemen – ‘those aren’t the right sort of servicemen’…I don’t know, perhaps one day we’ll be proud of the level of democracy we have in Ukraine during the war. Right now, I’m outraged. It infuriates me, and I can see how this hydra is moving," sums up the MP from "SN".