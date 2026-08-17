Trump on situation with Iran: under no circumstances should Tehran be allowed to have nuclear weapons

U.S. President Donald Trump commented on the situation in Iran and once again emphasized that the United States’ main goal is to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons.

According to Censor.NET, he wrote about this on the social media platform Truth Social.

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Trump's new statement on Iran and nuclear weapons development

"The primary goal is, and always will be, to ensure that Iran cannot, under any circumstances, in any form, acquire nuclear weapons. Thank you for your attention to this issue!" he writes.

Trump does not provide any further details.

Read more: Trump again threatens to destroy Iran in case of new escalation

Background

Earlier, media outlets reported that Iran was preparing for a large-scale war with the United States. Specifically, instead of diplomacy, Iran’s leadership has spent the last few months preparing for a new round of escalation.

Read more: Acted on instructions from Secret Service: Trump confirmed secret change of plane after NATO summit due to security threat