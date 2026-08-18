Attack on Moscow region: drone struck Wildberries warehouse in Moscow suburbs. PHOTO

In the Bogorodsky District of the Moscow Region, a drone struck a Wildberries warehouse near ‘Atlant Park’.

This was reported on his Telegram channel by Andrei Vorobyov, the governor of the Russian region, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Initial details

He assured that the fire had already been brought under control. According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.

The first photos showing the aftermath of the attack are already circulating on social media.

Read more: "Kamensky Plant" in Rostov Region of Russian Federation, which produces rocket fuel for "Uragan" and "Smerch", was hit, - General Staff

What led up to this?

It was previously reported that Moscow had come under a massive drone attack: Sobyanin stated that over 180 UAVs had been shot down.

Read more: Drones have attacked Moscow Region: Wildberries’ largest warehouse is ablaze in Podolsk, whilst warehouses in Domodedovo are under attack. VIDEO+PHOTOS