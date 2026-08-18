Konovalets, first leader of OUN, was reburied at National Military Memorial Cemetery. PHOTOS

A reburial ceremony for Yevhen Konovalets, the first leader of the Organisation of Ukrainian Nationalists, took place at the National Military Memorial Cemetery near Kyiv.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing hromadske.

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The procession was attended by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi, Head of the President’s Office Kyrylo Budanov, his deputy Iryna Vereshchuk, Speaker of Parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk and his deputy Olena Kondratiuk, Minister for Veterans’ Affairs Vitalii Kim, Acting Minister for Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha, Acting Minister of Defence Yevhen Khmara and Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Vyhivskyi.

Read more: Remains of OUN’s first head Yevhen Konovalets brought to Ukraine. PHOTOS







"Today, we are all part of an event of national significance, as Ukraine once again restores the highest form of historical justice for itself. We are bringing home an outstanding son of the Ukrainian people. He is an exemplary warrior and a prominent statesman of Ukraine, Colonel Yevhen Konovalets.

Along with him, Ukraine has reclaimed a part of itself, of its memory, of the Ukrainian experience, of our national history, and of the history of all those who, at various times, lived and fought for Ukraine, our independence and our sovereign state," Zelenskyy said at the reburial.

See more: Remains of Yevhen Konovalets brought to UGCC Patriarchal Cathedral in Kyiv for farewell ceremony. PHOTOS

The ceremony took place in accordance with military funeral rites, with all due military honours rendered.

This was the second honourable reburial of a fighter for Ukraine’s independence at the National Military Memorial Cemetery, following the reburial in May of Colonel Andrii Melnyk of the Ukrainian People’s Republic Army, head of the Organisation of Ukrainian Nationalists, and his wife, Sofia Fedak-Melnyk. They will subsequently be reburied at the Ukrainian National Pantheon.

See more: Memorial plaque of OUN leader Konovalets unveiled in Kyiv. PHOTO