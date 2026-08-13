Remains of OUN’s first head Yevhen Konovalets brought to Ukraine. PHOTOS

The remains of Yevhen Konovalets, a colonel of the Army of the Ukrainian People’s Republic and the first head of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN), have been brought to Ukraine.

This was reported by Deputy Head of the Office of the President Iryna Vereshchuk, Censor.NET informs.

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Details

"Colonel Yevhen Konovalets was received on his native soil with full state and military honours," she said.









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Background

Earlier, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk said that Ukraine had received permission to rebury Yevhen Konovalets, a colonel of the Army of the Ukrainian People’s Republic, commander of the Sich Riflemen and the first head of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists. He was then buried at Crooswijk Cemetery in Rotterdam (the Netherlands).

On 11 August 2026, Yevhen Konovalets’ remains were exhumed at Crooswijk Cemetery in Rotterdam.

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