Ukrainian national pantheon is to be established on grounds of Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has adopted a resolution stipulating that the Ukrainian National Pantheon will be located within the grounds of the "Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra" National Reserve.

This has been reported by Censor.NET, citing the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance.

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The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the location of the Ukrainian National Pantheon

As noted, the resolution was drafted by the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance and is a logical next step in the implementation of the project to establish the Ukrainian National Pantheon.

"The document provides for the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance to develop the concept and structure of the Pantheon; to provide academic and methodological support for the process of establishing the Pantheon and determining the forms of commemoration; and to hold expert and public discussions on issues relating to the establishment and activities of the Pantheon," the statement reads.

Read more: Rada supported creation of Ukrainian National Pantheon

The reburial of distinguished Ukrainians from abroad

Furthermore, the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance, in conjunction with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, is to ensure the verification of those who fought for Ukraine’s independence and other individuals who played a significant role in shaping the national consciousness and identity of Ukrainians, as well as their family members, who are buried outside Ukraine and for whom reburial at the Pantheon is deemed appropriate.

The Ministry of Culture of Ukraine, which is responsible for the ‘Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra’ National Reserve, has been tasked with determining the location of the Pantheon, taking into account restrictions on land use, requirements regarding the protection of cultural heritage and Ukraine’s international obligations, as well as for organising and conducting an architectural competition for the best architectural design of the Pantheon, with the participation of representatives of state bodies, local authorities, the public, international organisations, religious associations and leading architects, historians and art historians.

How will the construction of the Pantheon be funded?

The creation, development, maintenance and operation of the Pantheon, as part of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra National Reserve, will be funded from the state budget and other sources not prohibited by law.

What led up to it?

As reported, the Law "On the Ukrainian National Pantheon" was adopted in principle and in its entirety on 1 July 2026. This marks the culmination of a long journey – from an idea first put forward over 30 years ago to clear legislative regulation.