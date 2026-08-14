Remains of Yevhen Konovalets brought to UGCC Patriarchal Cathedral in Kyiv for farewell ceremony. PHOTOS

The coffin containing the remains of Yevhen Konovalets, the first leader of the Organisation of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN), has been brought to the Patriarchal Cathedral of the Resurrection of Christ of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church (UGCC) in Kyiv.

This was reported on the cathedral’s Facebook page, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"After decades on foreign soil, the prominent Ukrainian military and statesman has returned to his native land. This event is of great historical and symbolic significance for our people, who continue to fight for their freedom, independence and right to live in their own state," the statement said.

Photo: UGCC

Clergy of the Patriarchal Cathedral, led by Bishop Yosyf Milyan, protosyncellus of the Kyiv Archeparchy of the UGCC, took part in the welcoming ceremony and prayer.

Photo: UGCC

The clergy held a memorial service for Colonel Konovalets, "praying for the eternal repose of his soul and thanking God for the gift of his life and service to the Ukrainian people."

Photo: UGCC

Memorial services will continue at the Patriarchal Cathedral, during which the faithful will be able to honour the memory of Colonel Yevhen Konovalets in prayer and bid him farewell.

Photo: UGCC

See more: Remains of OUN’s first head Yevhen Konovalets brought to Ukraine. PHOTOS

Background

Earlier, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk said that Ukraine had received permission to rebury Yevhen Konovalets, a colonel of the Army of the Ukrainian People’s Republic, commander of the Sich Riflemen and the first head of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists. He was then buried at Crooswijk Cemetery in Rotterdam (the Netherlands).

On 11 August 2026, Yevhen Konovalets’ remains were exhumed at Crooswijk Cemetery in Rotterdam.

Read more: Work begins on creating Pantheon of prominent Ukrainians, Zelenskyy says