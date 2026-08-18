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News Drone attack on Kryvyi Rih
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Ruscists strike industrial facility in Kryvyi Rih with jet-powered UAV

Ruscists strike industrial facility in Kryvyi Rih with jet-powered UAV

Russian occupiers attacked an industrial facility in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region, with a jet-powered UAV.

This was reported by Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the city’s Defence Council, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"The enemy struck an industrial facility in the city with a jet-powered UAV (Experts are determining the type of UAV)," the statement reads.

No one was injured in the strike.

Everyone was in shelters.

An emergency rescue operation is currently underway.

See more: Russian forces launched combined strike on two industrial sites in Kryvyi Rih: one person was killed and more than 10 were injured. PHOTO

Background

  • It was previously reported that Russian troops carried out a combined strike on two enterprises in Kryvyi Rih.
  • It later emerged that Russian troops struck ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih: two people were killed, and key production facilities were damaged.

See more: Russia attacked the Chernihiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions: one man was killed, another was injured and there was damage. PHOTOS

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Kryvyi Rih (534) shoot out (18457) Dnipropetrovsk region (1557) Kryvorizkyy district (325)
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