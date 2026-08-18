Ruscists strike industrial facility in Kryvyi Rih with jet-powered UAV

Russian occupiers attacked an industrial facility in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region, with a jet-powered UAV.

This was reported by Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the city’s Defence Council, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"The enemy struck an industrial facility in the city with a jet-powered UAV (Experts are determining the type of UAV)," the statement reads.

No one was injured in the strike.

Everyone was in shelters.

An emergency rescue operation is currently underway.

See more: Russian forces launched combined strike on two industrial sites in Kryvyi Rih: one person was killed and more than 10 were injured. PHOTO

Background

It was previously reported that Russian troops carried out a combined strike on two enterprises in Kryvyi Rih.

It later emerged that Russian troops struck ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih: two people were killed, and key production facilities were damaged.

See more: Russia attacked the Chernihiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions: one man was killed, another was injured and there was damage. PHOTOS