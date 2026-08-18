1 614 0
Ruscists strike industrial facility in Kryvyi Rih with jet-powered UAV
Russian occupiers attacked an industrial facility in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region, with a jet-powered UAV.
This was reported by Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the city’s Defence Council, according to Censor.NET.
Details
"The enemy struck an industrial facility in the city with a jet-powered UAV (Experts are determining the type of UAV)," the statement reads.
No one was injured in the strike.
Everyone was in shelters.
An emergency rescue operation is currently underway.
Background
- It was previously reported that Russian troops carried out a combined strike on two enterprises in Kryvyi Rih.
- It later emerged that Russian troops struck ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih: two people were killed, and key production facilities were damaged.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password