Bulgaria names Ukraine one of its foreign aid priorities through 2030

Ukraine has been included among the countries to which Bulgaria plans to prioritise the provision of official development assistance. This policy is laid out in the Bulgarian government’s programme for 2026–2030.

As reported by Censor.NET, this is stated in the Governance Programme of the Republic of Bulgaria for 2026–2030.

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Assistance to Ukraine among foreign policy priorities

Sofia views official development assistance as one of its foreign policy instruments. The Western Balkans, Ukraine and Moldova, as well as regions where Bulgaria has its own interests and relevant expertise, have been designated as priorities.

"Implementation of official development assistance as a foreign policy instrument, directed primarily towards the Western Balkans, Ukraine, Moldova, and regions where Bulgaria has specific interests and expertise," the programme states.

The Bulgarian government plans to implement this task by December 2029.

At the same time, Sofia intends to expand economic partnerships, support Bulgarian businesses abroad and attract investment in sectors with high added value. These include microelectronics, artificial intelligence, the defence industry and energy.

Read more: Most Czech residents support continued assistance to Ukraine

Separate commission on Bulgarian minority in Ukraine

Another provision of the government programme directly concerns Ukraine. Bulgaria plans to establish a joint bilateral commission on the rights of the Bulgarian national minority in Ukraine by December 2026.

In a broader context, Sofia identifies support for Bulgarian communities abroad as one of the areas of its state policy.

Read more: Ukraine and Bulgaria have signed 10-year security agreement, — Zelenskyy