Only 28% of gas stations have fuel: Russia has experienced second wave of fuel crisis due to drone attacks, - Meduza

A second wave of a major fuel crisis is rapidly unfolding in Russia. As of August 16, gasoline and diesel fuel were available at only 28% of the gas stations included in the database of the "GdeBenz" analytics service.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing "Medusa".

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Details

Just a week earlier, this figure stood at 41%, but the situation has deteriorated sharply in dozens of regions.

The greatest fuel shortages were recorded in the Volgograd, Chelyabinsk, Orenburg, Voronezh, Samara, Penza, Saratov, Lipetsk, and Rostov regions, as well as in Tatarstan.

During inspections by Russian journalists of dozens of gas stations in Moscow and the Moscow Region, it was found that 95-octane gasoline was available at only a quarter of the stations, and of the 10 gas stations they visited in the Russian capital itself, only two were fully operational.

Russian Energy Minister Sergei Tsivilov was forced to acknowledge the existence of hours-long lines at gas stations, although he has traditionally maintained that the government is "actively working" to resolve the problem.

Authorities in at least 8 regions have officially reported fuel shortages, and local residents in 13 more regions are widely reporting the same.

The key cause of the new wave of the crisis was the regular and effective strikes by Ukrainian drones on Russian oil refineries and oil depots.

What led up to this?

The first wave of shortages lasted from late May to mid-July and was accompanied by restrictions on the amount of fuel that could be purchased by a single customer.

In August, following a series of new attacks on oil refineries, the situation regarding logistics and fuel production in Russia once again became critical.

As a reminder, we recently reported that people have begun to be arrested and fined for complaining about gasoline shortages in Russia.

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