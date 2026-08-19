Moldovan government will convene farmers to discuss transit of Ukrainian grain and threats of protests
In Moldova, efforts will be made to reach a compromise with local farmers, who have opposed the terms of Ukrainian grain transit and threatened mass protests. An extended meeting involving government officials, railway representatives and representatives of farmers’ associations will take place on 20 August.
According to Censor.NET, citing NewsMaker, a spokesperson for the Moldovan government announced that the meeting would take place.
Farmers will be allowed to take part in discussions on transit conditions
Representatives from the relevant ministries, ‘Moldovan Railways’, the ‘Farmers’ Power’ association and other agricultural organisations were invited to the meeting.
"Representatives of other agricultural organisations have also been invited – so that decisions reflect the interests of the entire sector and ensure a balance between the needs of all stakeholders," said a government spokesperson.
The meeting is due to take place following talks between Alexander Slusar, executive director of ‘Farmers’ Force’, and Vasile Tofan, Prime Minister of Moldova.
Farmers fear that an increase in the volume of Ukrainian freight could overload the Moldovan railway network and make it more difficult to export their own produce. They are calling for direct involvement in the development of the transit mechanism.
What led up to it
- The dispute escalated after Moldova granted Ukraine a 50 per cent discount on the transit of goods by rail. The preferential tariff is valid from 10 August until the end of 2026.
- "Farmers’ Power" had previously stated that it feared a repeat of the situation in 2022–2023, when, according to the association, problems with the organisation of Ukrainian transit had hampered the export of Moldovan agricultural produce. The farmers have given the authorities until 21 August and have warned that, in the absence of an acceptable solution, they may launch mass protests.
- At the same time, the Prime Minister of Moldova had previously stated that the country had no intention of ceasing the transit of Ukrainian grain. According to him, rail transport generates revenue for Moldova and enables the country to continue supporting Ukraine.
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