Critical situation on Dniester: Ukraine and Moldova to reduce water releases

Ukraine and Moldova have agreed to reduce water releases from the Dniester Integrated Hydropower Complex.

This was stated in a report by Ukraine’s Ministry of Economy and Environment, Censor.NET reports.

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Ukraine and Moldova discuss water levels

The decision was made during the fifth extraordinary meeting of the Commission on Sustainable Use and Protection of the Dniester River Basin. It was prompted by a further deterioration in the hydrological situation.

Natural water inflow into the Dniester Reservoir remains critically low. Forecasts also indicate that it will not increase in the near future.

"The low-flow situation on the Dniester continues to deteriorate. Ukraine has been restricting water use on its territory since June. Restrictions currently apply to 92 water users, so we must approach every joint decision on water releases from the Dniester Integrated Hydropower Complex with particular responsibility," said Iryna Ovcharenko, Ukraine’s Deputy Minister of Economy and Environment.

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During the meeting, the Ukrainian side also raised the issue of the situation at Moldova’s Dubasari Reservoir. Chisinau’s water supply depends on the volume of water released from it.

The parties separately discussed meeting Chisinau’s drinking water needs. Ukraine expressed its readiness to continue close cooperation with Moldova.

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What happened earlier?

As a reminder, Moldova began using its strategic water reserve after a sharp decline in the level of Ukraine’s Novodnistrovsk Reservoir, which feeds the Dniester River.

Ukraine expressed its readiness to assist Moldova in the event of an emergency on the Dniester.