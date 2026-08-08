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News Problems with water supply
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Centralized water supply in Marhanets and surrounding communities has been restored. Personnel decisions have been made, - Koretskyi

Koretskyi: Water supply in Marhanets and communities restored

Centralized water supply has been restored in Marganets and the surrounding communities of the Dnipropetrovsk region. Work on the damaged section has been completed. Personnel decisions have been made.

Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi announced this, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

  • As noted, water has already been supplied to Marganets, and the city's water networks are currently being filled.
  • Centralized water service has also been restored in the Tomakivka community.
  • In other communities, water is being delivered to pumping stations, and distribution to populated areas is beginning.

See more: Work to connect Marhanets community to alternative water supply is continuing round clock, - RMA. PHOTOS

Personal Responsibility

"Accidents, unfortunately, do happen. But the response to them must be as swift as possible. People need to see that problems are being resolved promptly," Koretsky emphasized.

He noted that the heads of regions, cities, and communities—especially those in frontline regions—must clearly understand that, aside from accidents, the main threat remains Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure.

Therefore, reserve capacity must be ensured, taking into account the worst-case scenario.

"This is the personal responsibility of regional leaders. The government is ready to provide all necessary support and assistance," the prime minister added.

See more: Water to be delivered by tanker trucks in Sloviansk: schedules published – CMA. PHOTO

What led up to it

  • It was previously reported that there has been no drinking water in Marganets and the surrounding communities for several days.
  • The head of the Regional State Administration, Hanzha, stated that work is currently underway to restore water service as quickly as possible in the Marganetsk, Chervonohryhorivsk, and Pokrovsk communities.
  • For his part, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to the water shortage in Marhanets, emphasizing that this is a shameful situation and that there will be dismissals.

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Marhanets (55) water supply (107) Koretskyi Serhii (35) Dnipropetrovsk region (1543) Nikopol district (693)
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