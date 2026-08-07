Work to connect Marhanets community to alternative water supply is continuing round clock, - RMA. PHOTOS

Work is continuing round the clock to connect the Marhanetsk community and surrounding communities in the Dnipropetrovsk region to an alternative water supply.

The head of the regional state administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, inspected the progress of work at the site, reports Censor.NET.

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Installation has begun

As reported, seven teams of welders from Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Kamianske and Zaporizhzhia are currently working there. They have been supplied with materials and equipment, and two dozen pieces of machinery are in operation. All preparatory construction work has been completed and installation has begun.

In addition, a section of a new pipeline is being laid to supply people’s homes and social infrastructure.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, this is a temporary solution that will enable centralised services to be provided as quickly as possible.

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Repair of equipment

Meanwhile, repairs are also underway on the pumping equipment on the main water pipeline, which is managed by the Regional Water Resources Office of the State Agency for Water Resources.

"It was precisely because this equipment broke down that residents were left without water. We are providing the state agency with all the necessary assistance," added Hanzha.

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Progress of the work

















Background