Russian Banderol destroys Ukrposhta sorting depot in Pavlohrad: two female employees killed. PHOTO

Today, 6 August, the Russians struck Pavlohrad in the Dnipropetrovsk region with a Banderol missile, destroying an Ukrposhta sorting depot and a base for mobile post offices.

Ukrposhta CEO Ihor Smilianskyi announced this, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known

"Today is a difficult day for the Ukrposhta family. In Pavlohrad, a Russian Banderol destroyed our sorting depot and the base for our mobile post offices. Most painfully, this strike claimed the lives of two employees, Olia and Olia. We extend our condolences to their families, friends and the entire large Ukrposhta team as it mourns this loss," the statement reads.

It was also noted that a mechanic was injured in the attack.

See more: FPV drone struck Ukrposhta vehicle in Nikopol – driver was injured. PHOTO

Backup arrangements already operational

The depot reportedly served Pavlohrad and all surrounding villages in the district.

Smilianskyi noted that all backup arrangements were already operational.

"Pensions, medicines, parcels and letters will be delivered according to schedule. If there are minor delays during the first few days while the processes are being set up, we apologise and thank you for your understanding. We will reimburse our customers for everything that was destroyed in the strike.

"We thank the rescuers responding to the aftermath of the attack, as well as everyone supporting our team at this difficult time. Eternal memory to those killed," he added.

See more: Ruscists strike Pavlohrad: Shopping centre on fire, 8 injured (updated). PHOTOS

Background

It was previously reported that the occupiers had attacked Pavlohrad in the Dnipropetrovsk region, killing two people and causing fires at warehouses belonging to logistics companies and a store.