We have three equally important priorities: front, people, and development of defense industry, - Khmara

The key priorities of the Ministry of Defense are the front lines and strengthening the armed forces, the troops, and the development of the defense industry.

Yevhen Khmara spoke about this during his address to the Verkhovna Rada while the vote was being held on his appointment as Ukraine’s Minister of Defense, according to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine.

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"We have three key priorities of equal importance. These are the front lines and strengthening the army, the people, and the development of the defense industry. So, the front lines. This involves seizing the strategic initiative in all domains of war: on land, at sea, in the air, and in information space," he noted.

The Front

Khmara emphasized that the needs of the front must be quickly communicated to the ministry, and the ministry’s decisions must reach the front.

"The army needs weapons—plenty of them, delivered on time, and exactly the kind that get results. Through transparent procedures and without unnecessary bureaucracy, procurement will serve exclusively the front lines and the defense of Ukraine, rather than any individual interest. That is why we are adapting the supply system to the pace of the war," Khmara added.

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According to him, the particular focus is on "deep strikes" and "middle strikes." He noted that a series of successful Ukrainian strikes against Russia "demonstrated the power of cooperation between the defense forces, manufacturers, and government institutions."

"There will be more Ukrainian weapons, and the strikes will be more precise," he said.

Human capital

Khmara identified human capital—the lives and health of soldiers—as a priority and an unconditional value.

"Technology is needed to give Ukrainian defenders an advantage and to minimize the risk to human life. My task is to communicate directly with the defenders. To listen to commanders, to listen to soldiers, to listen to the wounded. From my own experience, I also know that a soldier is motivated when he feels respected, receives quality training, and is subject to fair rules of service," he emphasized.

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Defense industry

Khmara noted that the defence industry is "the foundation of our strength today and our security for years to come."

"Therefore, our task is to develop it and increase production," he added.

Background