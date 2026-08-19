Drone strikes on Russia cause food supply disruptions at major Moscow cafe chain

Drone strikes on Russia’s logistics infrastructure have begun affecting food supplies in Moscow. Bratya Karavayevy, one of the capital’s largest cafe chains with more than 70 locations, has experienced supply disruptions following an attack on a warehouse cluster in the Moscow region.

As Censor.NET reports, Russian media have covered the issue, including The Moscow Times, citing the Post- media outlet and employees of the chain.

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Supplies have fallen sharply

According to Bratya Karavayevy employees, the warehouses supplying the chain are located in Kolyedino near Podolsk, several hundred metres from the Wildberries warehouse complex damaged in the attack.

"We were affected too, so to speak, and almost nothing has been delivered since the weekend. Supplies have fallen sharply," the employees said.

The problems affect both finished and semi-finished products. It remains unclear when supplies will be fully restored.

Photos from several Moscow cafes published by the outlet show partially empty display counters. The selection of prepared food and baked goods has been reduced the most.

Bratya Karavayevy is a major Moscow fast-casual and free-flow food-service chain with more than 70 locations.

Read more: Massive UAV attack on Moscow Region: power outages reported in region

Strikes on Russian logistics are already affecting businesses

The disruptions emerged following strikes on a major logistics cluster in the Moscow region. According to Russian media, one warehouse complex burned down completely along with goods estimated to be worth nearly 80 billion rubles.

Problems have also emerged at another business owned by the cafe chain’s proprietor. Since 2023, Bratya Karavayevy has belonged to the fuel company Neftmagistral, which operates more than 100 petrol stations. Amid a new wave of Russia’s fuel crisis, some of its stations have begun running out of petrol despite rising prices.

All this comes amid claims by Vladimir Putin that Ukrainian strikes have allegedly caused no "critical consequences" for the Russian economy. He made the statement on 19 August after a series of attacks that have disabled dozens of Russian oil-refining facilities since the beginning of the year and struck ports and major logistics sites.

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