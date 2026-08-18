Russia has reported that over 1,600 drones were shot down in past 24 hours

The Russian Ministry of Defence has reported an attack by drones on an unprecedented scale: in just one day, 1,671 aircraft-type UAVs were allegedly shot down on the territory of the Russian Federation.

According to Censor.NET, this is reported by Russian media outlets, notably ‘Interfax-Russia’, citing the Russian Ministry of Defence.

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The Russian Federation has reported that 1,671 drones have been shot down

According to the Russian Ministry of Defence, over the past 24 hours, air defence systems also allegedly intercepted ten guided aerial bombs and two rocket projectiles fired by the US HIMARS system.

"Air defence systems have shot down ten guided aerial bombs, two rocket projectiles from the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, and 1,671 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles," the Russian Ministry of Defence stated.

There is no independent confirmation of the number of targets shot down, as claimed by the Russian agency.

See more: Attack on Moscow region: drone struck Wildberries warehouse in Moscow suburbs. PHOTO

Moscow came under a massive attack during the night