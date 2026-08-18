Russia has reported that over 1,600 drones were shot down in past 24 hours
The Russian Ministry of Defence has reported an attack by drones on an unprecedented scale: in just one day, 1,671 aircraft-type UAVs were allegedly shot down on the territory of the Russian Federation.
According to Censor.NET, this is reported by Russian media outlets, notably ‘Interfax-Russia’, citing the Russian Ministry of Defence.
The Russian Federation has reported that 1,671 drones have been shot down
According to the Russian Ministry of Defence, over the past 24 hours, air defence systems also allegedly intercepted ten guided aerial bombs and two rocket projectiles fired by the US HIMARS system.
"Air defence systems have shot down ten guided aerial bombs, two rocket projectiles from the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, and 1,671 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles," the Russian Ministry of Defence stated.
There is no independent confirmation of the number of targets shot down, as claimed by the Russian agency.
Moscow came under a massive attack during the night
- As a reminder, on the night of 18 August, Moscow and the Moscow Region were among the main targets of the attack. According to the Russian authorities, more than 600 drones were allegedly heading towards the Russian capital, 180 of which were reported to have been shot down over the Moscow region. Russian media described the night-time attack on Moscow as the largest in the last two years.
- At the same time, it emerged that the Wildberries logistics complex in the Moscow Region had sustained damage. The company itself confirmed that the facility had been damaged as a result of the attack.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password