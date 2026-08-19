460 children remain subject to mandatory evacuation in Kramatorsk community – RMA
A total of 460 children remain in Kramatorsk and the Kramatorsk community in areas covered by the mandatory evacuation of families with children. They account for the overwhelming majority of minors who currently need to be evacuated from dangerous parts of the Donetsk region.
This was reported by the Donetsk Regional Military Administration (RMA), according to Censor.NET.
More than 500 children still need to be evacuated
The mandatory evacuation of families with children is currently underway in seven settlements in the region. A total of 503 minors remain there.
Of these, 460 are in designated neighbourhoods of Kramatorsk and settlements within the Kramatorsk community.
During August, 169 children have already been evacuated from the Donetsk region to safer parts of Ukraine together with their parents or legal guardians.
5,500 children remain in the Donetsk region
Since mandatory evacuation was announced in certain settlements of the Donetsk region, more than 21,000 children have been evacuated.
Overall, approximately 108,400 residents currently remain in the Donetsk region, including 5,500 children.
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