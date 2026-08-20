Situation with shelters is worst in Kyiv’s Desnianskyi District. Coverage stands at just 39%, - KCSA. DOCUMENT

As of August 17, 2026, there are 4,369 civil defense structures registered in Kyiv. Of these, 512 are shelters, two are anti-radiation shelters, one is a primary (mobile) shelter, 47 are dual-purpose structures, and 3,807 are basic shelters.

This information is contained in a response from the Kyiv City State Administration’s Department of Municipal Security to a request from Censor.NET.

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Currently, 117 civil defense shelters are ready for use as intended, 190 are not ready, and 207 are partially ready. All dual-purpose structures are ready for use as intended.

Since the beginning of 2022, four newly constructed facilities have been added to the Civil Defense Agency’s inventory. These include two anti-radiation shelters in the Darnytskyi district on the grounds of educational institutions with a total capacity of 540 people, and two dual-purpose structures in the Obolonskyi district, designed to accommodate a total of 2,195 people. Six more completed shelters are currently undergoing the documentation and registration process.

Read more: 50 mobile shelters for schoolchildren to be installed in six cities of Chernihiv region – RMA

Under Kyiv’s Economic and Social Development Program for 2024–2026, plans are in place this year to construct 46 dual-purpose structures with protective features serving as radiation shelters in educational institutions that currently lack such shelters.

In 2024–2025, protective structures were built for nine educational institutions—two preschools and seven general education schools.

As of August 17, 2026, design and cost estimate documentation had been developed for 33 educational institutions, and construction and installation work is underway at 25 sites.

From January through June of this year, 226.4 million hryvnias were allocated from the Kyiv city budget for the construction, reconstruction, and major repairs of facilities in the protective structures fund.

The Kyiv City Council has approved the capital’s total need for civil defense facilities at 7,894 sites. This figure was determined, in particular, by taking into account pedestrian accessibility to shelters within a range of 300–500 meters and regulatory requirements for their protective properties.

Read more: All shelters in Ukraine to be urgently inspected – Koretskyi

At the same time, the availability of shelters for the population varies significantly across different districts of the capital—ranging from 70 to 100 percent, and exceeding 100 percent in some districts. According to the Department, the situation is worst in the Desnianskyi District, where the coverage rate is only 39 percent.

Separately, the capital’s authorities have identified an additional need for 6,709 protective structures and dual-purpose facilities. They plan to locate these so that, taking into account the existing infrastructure, they are within 500 meters of where people gather.

In addition, the city needs 623 additional primary (mobile) shelters for areas where people are likely to gather—specifically at public transportation stops, in parks, recreational areas, and so on.

See more: Over 2,000 shelters have been inspected in the Sumy region: dozens were found to be closed,- RMA. PHOTO





