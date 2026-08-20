EU is working to support Ukraine’s anti-ballistic capabilities. This is priority, - von der Leyen

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized the urgent need to strengthen Ukraine's anti-ballistic capabilities.

She announced this on the social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.

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"Russia is losing the war it started. And in response, it is taking revenge by striking the civilian population and civilian infrastructure.

"We are working with member states and our partners to support Ukraine's anti-ballistic capabilities so that Ukraine has the means to prevent loss of life. This is the most urgent priority," she said.

See more: Children’s hospital in Solomianskyi district of Kyiv was damaged by Russian attack: windows were shattered on all floors. PHOTOS

Intense shelling on August 20