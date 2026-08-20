EU is working to support Ukraine’s anti-ballistic capabilities. This is priority, - von der Leyen
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized the urgent need to strengthen Ukraine's anti-ballistic capabilities.
She announced this on the social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.
"Russia is losing the war it started. And in response, it is taking revenge by striking the civilian population and civilian infrastructure.
"We are working with member states and our partners to support Ukraine's anti-ballistic capabilities so that Ukraine has the means to prevent loss of life. This is the most urgent priority," she said.
Intense shelling on August 20
- On the night of August 20, Russian occupiers launched ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as drones, at Kyiv and the surrounding region.
- As a result of enemy attacks in the Kyiv region, one person is reported to have died in the Brovary district. Seven people were injured.
- In Kyiv, Russian shelling claimed the lives of 15 people. More than 30 people were injured.
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