Ukrainian detained in Warsaw after failed assassination attempt on Ukrainian defence industry representative in Irpin
Poland’s Internal Security Agency detained a Ukrainian citizen in Warsaw who had attempted to assassinate a representative of Ukraine’s defence industry on the orders of Russian intelligence services.
RMF24 reported this, according to Censor.NET.
Details
The arrest took place on 5 August, but the security services have only now disclosed it.
Who was detained?
The failed assassination attempt carried out by 63-year-old Ukrainian Serhii P. took place in Irpin, Kyiv region.
The man planted an improvised explosive device under a car used by the intended victim.
The device was to be detonated remotely using a mobile phone. It failed to explode because the mechanism did not work.
Following the failed assassination attempt, Serhii fled to Poland. He was detained in Warsaw.
The Ukrainian was charged with attempted murder using explosives, which he possessed without authorisation. A court ordered him to be held in pre-trial detention for three months.
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