Ukrainian detained in Warsaw after failed assassination attempt on Ukrainian defence industry representative in Irpin

Poland’s Internal Security Agency detained a Ukrainian citizen in Warsaw who had attempted to assassinate a representative of Ukraine’s defence industry on the orders of Russian intelligence services.

RMF24 reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

The arrest took place on 5 August, but the security services have only now disclosed it.

See more: Attempted assassination of DIU representative for $100,000: intermediary who was seeking hitman has been detained. PHOTOS

Who was detained?

The failed assassination attempt carried out by 63-year-old Ukrainian Serhii P. took place in Irpin, Kyiv region.

The man planted an improvised explosive device under a car used by the intended victim.

The device was to be detonated remotely using a mobile phone. It failed to explode because the mechanism did not work.

Following the failed assassination attempt, Serhii fled to Poland. He was detained in Warsaw.

The Ukrainian was charged with attempted murder using explosives, which he possessed without authorisation. A court ordered him to be held in pre-trial detention for three months.

Read more: Niebytov on preparation of assassination attempt on Yusov: Suspect defended Ukraine until 2025, intent to involve accomplices documented