Niebytov on preparation of assassination attempt on Yusov: Suspect defended Ukraine until 2025, intent to involve accomplices documented

A former service member detained in the case involving preparations for an assassination attempt on the deputy head of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War served in Ukraine’s Armed Forces until 2025 and left the service due to his health.

Andrii Niebytov, deputy head of the National Police of Ukraine, said this on television, Censor.NET reports, citing Ukrinform.

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What is known about the Russian agent?

"As for the recruited individual, he is supposedly a former soldier who defended our country until 2025, and then left the Armed Forces of Ukraine due to his health and intended to obtain disability status and leave the country in this way. I want to say that we see that Russian special services currently face no barriers. They can recruit even former military personnel, not to mention, for example, drug-dependent individuals," Niebytov said.

See more: Wanted to kill senior Ukrainian Armed Forces official ahead of "9 May anniversary": hitman detained in Odesa, – SSU. PHOTO

He stressed that Ukrainians need to be very vigilant and understand that the war continues and can strike not only along the line of contact, but also in relatively peaceful areas.

The National Police deputy head said the relevant operation was carried out only after investigators and procedural supervisors determined that there would be enough evidence to bring the individual to criminal liability.

"(Law enforcement officers - ed.) conducted more than 20 searches simultaneously and seized material evidence. Later, during the investigation and the legalization of covert investigative actions, we will assess the role of other members of this group," he stressed.

Read more: Two drug addicts, acting on orders from Russian Federation, were preparing murder of Hero of Ukraine, Major General of Defence Forces, – SSU. VIDEO+PHOTO

Did he involve others in preparing the assassination attempt?

Answering a question on whether the man acted alone or whether investigators had identified other accomplices, Niebytov said that one person had been detained at this stage, but his contacts with other individuals whom he had tried to involve in committing this high-profile crime had been clearly documented.

Background

Earlier, it was reported that Russia had ordered the killing of HUR representative Yusov for $100,000: an enemy agent preparing the assassination attempt was detained.

See more: Killed comrade and woman and fled: serviceman was detained in Kyiv region – National Police. PHOTO