Emergency repair work has been completed in Solomianskyi district of Kyiv: 16 people were killed, 42 were injured and 12 were rescued, - SES. PHOTOS

Emergency repair work in the Solomianskyi district of Kyiv has been completed. Meanwhile, rescue workers plan to resume work at the site this morning.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service, according to Censor.NET.

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16 people were killed

As a reminder, on the night of 20 August, Russia attacked the capital. As a result of the enemy shelling in Kyiv, 16 people were killed and a further 42 were injured. Rescue workers managed to save 12 people.

At the scene in the Solomianskyi district, specialists removed five floor slabs. In addition, they dismantled and cleared away 62 cubic metres of destroyed building structures.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has promised a long-range response to Russia’s massive strike on the Ukrainian capital.

Read more: Kyiv attacked by jet-powered UAVs: Debris falls on business center, 2 killed, others injured (updated)