Russia launched 135 UAVs over Ukraine: Air Defense neutralized 107 targets. INFOGRAPHICS
On the night of August 21, Russian invaders launched 135 drones of various types at Ukraine.
This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.
Details
The enemy used Shahed-type UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerber drones, and "Parody"-type decoy drones in the attack, launching them from the following directions: Kursk, Millerovo, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation), Donetsk (TOT), and TOT in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.
How did the air defense system perform?
As of 8:00 a.m., air defenses shot down or neutralized 107 enemy UAVs—including Shahed and Gerber models, as well as other types of drones—in the north, south, and east of the country.
A total of 27 attack UAVs were recorded striking 16 locations, and debris from downed UAVs was found at 3 locations.
Several enemy UAVs have been detected in the airspace; the attack is ongoing.
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