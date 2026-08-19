MiG-29 pilots use GBU-62 bombs to destroy building where ruscists were massing. VIDEO
Ukrainian pilots flying MiG-29 fighter jets struck a location where Russian occupation troops were stationed.
According to Censor.NET, the crews used GBU-62 aerial bombs to hit the target.
The precision strike destroyed the building together with the enemy personnel inside.
Footage of the Ukrainian aviation combat operation was published by one of the Ukrainian Air Force pilots.
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