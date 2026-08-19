MiG-29 pilots use GBU-62 bombs to destroy building where ruscists were massing. VIDEO

Ukrainian pilots flying MiG-29 fighter jets struck a location where Russian occupation troops were stationed.

According to Censor.NET, the crews used GBU-62 aerial bombs to hit the target.

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The precision strike destroyed the building together with the enemy personnel inside.

Footage of the Ukrainian aviation combat operation was published by one of the Ukrainian Air Force pilots.

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