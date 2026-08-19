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News Video Elimination of Russian occupying forces Air operations of AFU
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MiG-29 pilots use GBU-62 bombs to destroy building where ruscists were massing. VIDEO

Ukrainian pilots flying MiG-29 fighter jets struck a location where Russian occupation troops were stationed.

According to Censor.NET, the crews used GBU-62 aerial bombs to hit the target.

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The precision strike destroyed the building together with the enemy personnel inside.

Footage of the Ukrainian aviation combat operation was published by one of the Ukrainian Air Force pilots.

Watch more: HIMARS crew in action: soldiers from 19th ’Saint Barbara’ Rocket Brigade strike enemy. VIDEO

Watch more: "Apex" border guards detect and eliminate occupiers’ SRG in Vovchansk direction. VIDEO

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