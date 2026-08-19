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News Video Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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HIMARS crew in action: soldiers from 19th ’Saint Barbara’ Rocket Brigade strike enemy. VIDEO

A video has been published online showing the M142 HIMARS multiple launch rocket system crew in action, as part of the 19th Separate Rocket Brigade ‘Saint Barbara’.

According to Censor.NET, the unit’s soldiers are working in close coordination with aerial reconnaissance.

The M142 HIMARS rocket artillery systems are capable of delivering high-precision strikes against enemy targets at ranges of up to 300 kilometres.

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Watch more: Pair of "HIMARS" multiple launch rocket systems from 19th "Saint Barbara" Brigade are firing rockets at occupiers’ positions. VIDEO

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Russian Army (12319) elimination (7825) artillery (355) MLRS (207) HIMARS (223)
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