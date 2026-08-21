National Guard special forces officer was passing information about combat operations to Russia’s GRU, - SSU

A Russian military intelligence (GRU) agent—the commander of a National Guard special operations unit—was detained in the Odesa region.

This was reported by the SSU press service, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

It is reported that the officer was passing on classified information to the Russians regarding his unit’s combat operations on the front lines and behind enemy lines.

It has been established that the man was passing classified information from the National Guard’s restricted information system to Russia’s GRU.

Read more: Planned assassination attempt on military unit commander: Russian agent detained in Poltava region, - SSU

"To do this, he provided Russian intelligence officers with the personal login credentials for his account on a government-run online platform.

In this way, the Russians hoped to gain remote access to classified information regarding the planning, preparation, and execution of combat operations, as well as the algorithms used to manage the personnel of the special forces unit," the statement reads.

The SSU documented every move of the "mole" from the very beginning of his espionage activities.

After taking additional measures to ensure the confidentiality of the Defense Forces’ operations, the agent was detained at his residence in Odesa.

See more: SSU has detained Russian informant who was guiding enemy KABs towards soldiers in Kherson, 10 km from front line. PHOTO

"The investigation also revealed that the suspect, acting on orders from gru of the Russian Federation, set fire to a military vehicle in a port city and recorded the fire on his cell phone camera.

According to available operational data, the suspect was subsequently supposed to manufacture a homemade explosive device and hand it over to a ‘courier’ to carry out a terrorist attack in southern Ukraine," the Security Service reported.

During searches, authorities seized the man’s smartphone, laptop, and other data storage devices containing evidence of his work for Russian military intelligence.

He has now been notified of his status as a suspect in a high treason case. The officer is being held in custody without the right to bail. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

See more: FSB spy ring was planning attacks on Dnipro: SSU has detained mother and her son. PHOTOS