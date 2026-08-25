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Russian forces have advanced near Dorozhne and Sofiivka in Donetsk Oblast, – DeepState. MAP

Russian forces are advancing within the Donetsk region.

This has been reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.

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Enemy advances

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Dorozhne (a settlement in the Shakhivska rural community, Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region) and Sofiivka (a village in the Druzhkivska urban community, Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region)," the report states.

Read more: Enemy has occupied Rodynske and advanced near Artilne, – DeepState. MAP

Road map
Dorozhne

Sofiivka map
Sofiivka 

Read more: Enemy has advanced near Novooleksandrivka in Donetsk Oblast, – DeepState. MAP

Author: 

Donetsk region (6135) Kramatorskyy district (1131) Pokrovskyy district (1377) Sofiyivka (7) Dorozhnye (5) DeepState (544)
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