Mobilisation of women in Ukraine is neither being prepared nor considered – Verkhovna Rada committee

The Verkhovna Rada has dismissed rumours about the possible mobilisation of women in Ukraine, stating that there are currently no legislative initiatives or discussions on the issue.

The parliament’s press service reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"Women are not being mobilised in Ukraine, nor is such mobilisation being prepared or considered.

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defence and Intelligence officially states that there are no legislative initiatives, draft laws or even internal discussions regarding the mobilisation of women," the statement said.

Read more: Women in Ukraine should be mobilised, as they are just as capable of fighting as men, - Kellogg

The committee stressed that women in Ukraine join the Defence Forces exclusively on a voluntary basis.

"Statements by individual speakers who publicly speculate on this issue do not reflect actual legislative work or the Committee’s position.

We urge people not to fall for manipulation and to rely solely on official sources of information," the Verkhovna Rada Committee concluded.

Watch more: Will women be mobilized? And is it necessary? / Uncensored. VIDEO

Background

Earlier, Keith Kellogg, former US President Donald Trump’s special envoy for Ukraine, said that Ukrainian women should be mobilised into the military because they fight just as well as men.

Before that, former Ukrainian Defence Minister Reznikov said that Ukraine should adopt Israel’s experience and mobilise women.

Read more: No changes regarding mobilization of women are currently being considered in Rada, - servant of people Cherniev