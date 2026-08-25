Defence Forces regain control near Zapadne in Kharkiv region – DeepState. MAP

Ukrainian defenders have regained control of territories near Zapadne in the Kharkiv region.

DeepState analysts reported this, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

"The Defence Forces of Ukraine have regained control near Zapadne," the statement said.

See more: Occupiers advance near Sviatopetrivka in Zaporizhzhia region – DeepState. MAP

Background

Earlier, it was reported that Russian troops had advanced near Dorozhnie and Sofiivka in the Donetsk region.

Read more: Occupiers advance near Kalenyky and Tsvitkove – DeepState. MAPS