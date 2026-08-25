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Defence Forces regain control near Zapadne in Kharkiv region – DeepState. MAP
Ukrainian defenders have regained control of territories near Zapadne in the Kharkiv region.
DeepState analysts reported this, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
"The Defence Forces of Ukraine have regained control near Zapadne," the statement said.
Background
- Earlier, it was reported that Russian troops had advanced near Dorozhnie and Sofiivka in the Donetsk region.
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