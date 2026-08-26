After almost three years, there is still no suspect in case concerning deaths of more than 20 soldiers from 128th Brigade during formation drill, - AntAC

In almost three years, the investigation has failed to identify a single suspect in the case concerning the military formation of troops from the 128th Separate Transcarpathian Mountain Assault Brigade, which came under attack by Russian forces on 3 November 2023. More than 20 Ukrainian servicemen were killed in the attack, and many others were wounded.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by the Anti-Corruption Action Centre, which received a response from the Specialised Prosecutor’s Office for Defence in the Eastern Region.

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What is known about the investigation

The soldiers had been gathered for an awards ceremony to mark Artillery Day in the village of Zarichne in the Zaporizhzhia region, approximately 20 km from the front line. Russian forces struck the area where they were gathered.

Following the tragedy, the State Bureau of Investigations opened proceedings on the grounds of negligence in the performance of military duties.

According to the AntAC, as of August 2026, no one had been charged in this case. At the same time, no decision had been made to close the case.

The Centre noted that it had sought information directly from the State Bureau of Investigations, but the agency refused to disclose details of the investigation.

"In almost three years, the State Bureau of Investigations has failed not only to bring the case to court, but even to investigate it and identify at least the suspects responsible for the negligent decision to hold mass events in an open area near the front line," the AntAC stated.

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The brigade commander was Dmytro Lysiuk

At the time of the Russian strike, the 128th Brigade was commanded by Dmytro Lysiuk.

The AntAC emphasises that Russia bears responsibility for the strike itself. At the same time, the investigation was intended to establish who had made the decision to assemble military personnel in open terrain near the front line and whether there had been professional negligence on the part of officials.

The Centre also recalled that in July 2026, reports emerged regarding Lysiuk’s possible appointment as head of the Zakarpattia Regional TCR and SS. Following the public outcry, the reports of his appointment were denied.

Against the backdrop of the situation with the investigation, the AntAC reiterated the need to reform the State Bureau of Investigations.

Watch more: "Air fishing" for Russian UAVs: soldiers from 128th Brigade shoot down enemy Mavic drones. VIDEO