Three people, including two 17-year-old girls, have been injured as result of Russian Federation’s attack on Zaporizhzhia

Today, 26 August, Russian forces launched a drone strike on Zaporizhzhia, resulting in injuries.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

"Three people, including two underage girls, have been injured as a result of an enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia," the statement reads.

A 17-year-old girl and a 41-year-old man were injured. They have been given all the necessary medical treatment.

It is reported that a Russian drone struck a non-residential building. Cars nearby were also damaged.

Read more: Russia struck Zaporizhzhia with guided aerial bomb: two people were killed

What led up to it