Three people, including two 17-year-old girls, have been injured as result of Russian Federation’s attack on Zaporizhzhia
Today, 26 August, Russian forces launched a drone strike on Zaporizhzhia, resulting in injuries.
This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to Censor.NET.
What is known
"Three people, including two underage girls, have been injured as a result of an enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia," the statement reads.
A 17-year-old girl and a 41-year-old man were injured. They have been given all the necessary medical treatment.
It is reported that a Russian drone struck a non-residential building. Cars nearby were also damaged.
What led up to it
- As a reminder, on the night of 26 August, the enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia. A strike was carried out on a warehouse, resulting in a fire.
- Also, on 25 August, Russian forces attacked a UAV in Zaporizhzhia, resulting in seven people being injured and a car park catching fire.
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