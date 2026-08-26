Forget about it. There will be consequences: I hope CIA director has warned Putin against escalation, – Blumenthal

US Senator Richard Blumenthal commented on the visit to Russia by CIA Director John Ratcliffe.

He made these remarks whilst speaking to journalists in Kyiv, according to Censor.NET, which cites "European Truth".

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A warning for Putin

"I haven’t received any classified information or intelligence. But as someone familiar with intelligence regarding Putin and Ukraine in general, I hope he passed on a warning about escalation. Namely: forget about it. There will be consequences," said Blumenthal.

The senator remarked that the Russian dictator must be aware that "the United States will be drawn in if there is the sort of escalation he might be considering".

"I hope – in fact, I very much hope – that the message was: 'Don’t do this. Forget about it. You won’t be allowed to act with impunity'," emphasised Blumenthal.

Read more: Blumenthal stated that bill on sanctions against Russia could be passed in September

What led up to it?