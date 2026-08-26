Forget about it. There will be consequences: I hope CIA director has warned Putin against escalation, – Blumenthal
US Senator Richard Blumenthal commented on the visit to Russia by CIA Director John Ratcliffe.
He made these remarks whilst speaking to journalists in Kyiv, according to Censor.NET, which cites "European Truth".
A warning for Putin
"I haven’t received any classified information or intelligence. But as someone familiar with intelligence regarding Putin and Ukraine in general, I hope he passed on a warning about escalation. Namely: forget about it. There will be consequences," said Blumenthal.
The senator remarked that the Russian dictator must be aware that "the United States will be drawn in if there is the sort of escalation he might be considering".
"I hope – in fact, I very much hope – that the message was: 'Don’t do this. Forget about it. You won’t be allowed to act with impunity'," emphasised Blumenthal.
What led up to it?
- CIA Director John Ratcliffe arrived in Moscow on 25 August to hold talks with Russian officials.
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Russian media report that a very large-scale event involving hundreds of people had been scheduled for Putin, but it was postponed a few days ago.
- The US has asked Ukraine to refrain from attacks on Moscow, St Petersburg and northern Russia due to a visit by its officials.
- According to media reports, Retcliffe may have warned Putin of the consequences of a new mobilisation and an attack on NATO.
- It should be noted that CIA Director William Burns last visited Russia in person in November 2021 to warn against military action against Ukraine and to ascertain the reasons behind the build-up of Russian troops near the borders.
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