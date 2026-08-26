Russia attacks Ukraine with attack and jet-powered UAVs: Air-raid alerts declared in several regions (updated)
On the evening of 26 August, Russian drones were detected moving through Ukrainian airspace. Air-raid alerts were declared in several regions of Ukraine.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Movement of enemy drones
At 8:11 p.m. — Jet-powered UAV in the eastern part of the Poltava region, heading towards Karlivka.
At 8:13 p.m. — Jet-powered UAVs approaching the Mykolaiv region from the Black Sea.
At 8:14 p.m. — Jet-powered UAV in the Sumy region, heading southwest towards Talalaivka and Romny.
At 8:16 p.m. — Dnipropetrovsk region: jet-powered UAV passing Yuriivka towards the Kharkiv region.
At 8:17 p.m. — KABs targeting the Donetsk region.
Updated information
At 8:31 p.m. — Odesa region: jet-powered UAV heading towards Ivanivka.
At 8:41 p.m. — Jet-powered UAV approaching southern Odesa region from the Black Sea (Tatarbunary).
At 8:44 p.m. — Jet-powered UAV in the Chernihiv region, passing Pryluky and heading towards the Kyiv region.
At 8:50 p.m. — Dnipropetrovsk region: jet-powered UAV approaching Yavornytske and the city of Dnipro from the east.
At 8:56 p.m. — Threat of ballistic weapon use.
At 8:56 p.m. — Missile in the Chernihiv region heading towards the Kyiv region.
At 9:01 p.m. — High-speed target in the Sumy region.
At 9:02 p.m. — Enemy tactical aircraft launched guided aerial bombs towards the Sumy region.
Updated information
At 9:10 p.m. — Kharkiv region: UAV approaching Derhachi and Mala Danylivka from the north.
At 9:11 p.m. — Enemy tactical aircraft launched guided aerial bombs towards the Donetsk region.
At 9:15 p.m. — Dnipropetrovsk region: jet-powered UAVs passing Vasylkivka towards Synelnykove.
At 9:21 p.m. — Dnipropetrovsk region: jet-powered UAV heading towards Yavornytske and the city of Dnipro.
At 9:32 p.m. — Enemy tactical aircraft launched guided aerial bombs towards the Kharkiv region.
At 9:34 p.m. — KABs targeting the Kherson region.
At 9:36 p.m. — Jet-powered UAVs in the Dnipropetrovsk region heading towards the settlement of Krynychky.
At 9:50 p.m. — Kirovohrad region: UAVs heading towards Petrove and Oleksandriiske.
At 9:53 p.m. — Dnipropetrovsk region: jet-powered UAV heading towards Yavornytske and the city of Dnipro.
At 9:56 p.m. — Enemy tactical aircraft launched guided aerial bombs towards the Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions.
At 10:09 p.m. — Jet-powered UAV in the Zaporizhzhia region heading towards the settlement of Novomykolaivka.
At 10:10 p.m. — UAV in the northern part of the Sumy region heading towards Shostka.
At 10:12 p.m. — UAV approaching southern Odesa region from the Black Sea (Tatarbunary).
Updated information
At 10:27 p.m. — Dnipropetrovsk region: jet-powered UAVs heading towards Solone.
At 10:28 p.m. — Jet-powered UAV passing Dobroslav in the Odesa region, heading west.
At 10:29 p.m. — UAV approaching southern Odesa region from the Black Sea, heading towards Vylkove.
At 10:45 p.m. — Odesa region: jet-powered UAV heading towards Zakharivka.
At 10:47 p.m. — UAV in the Kirovohrad region heading towards Znamianka.
At 10:50 p.m. — Enemy tactical aircraft launched guided aerial bombs towards the Zaporizhzhia region.
At 10:57 p.m. — UAV in the Cherkasy region heading towards Smila.
Remain in safe places during the air-raid alert!
Earlier, Russia struck Chernihiv with drones, injuring several people, including two children.
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