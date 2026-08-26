Russia attacks Ukraine with attack and jet-powered UAVs: Air-raid alerts declared in several regions (updated)

On the evening of 26 August, Russian drones were detected moving through Ukrainian airspace. Air-raid alerts were declared in several regions of Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Movement of enemy drones

At 8:11 p.m. — Jet-powered UAV in the eastern part of the Poltava region, heading towards Karlivka.

At 8:13 p.m. — Jet-powered UAVs approaching the Mykolaiv region from the Black Sea.

At 8:14 p.m. — Jet-powered UAV in the Sumy region, heading southwest towards Talalaivka and Romny.

At 8:16 p.m. — Dnipropetrovsk region: jet-powered UAV passing Yuriivka towards the Kharkiv region.

At 8:17 p.m. — KABs targeting the Donetsk region.

Updated information

At 8:31 p.m. — Odesa region: jet-powered UAV heading towards Ivanivka.

At 8:41 p.m. — Jet-powered UAV approaching southern Odesa region from the Black Sea (Tatarbunary).

At 8:44 p.m. — Jet-powered UAV in the Chernihiv region, passing Pryluky and heading towards the Kyiv region.

At 8:50 p.m. — Dnipropetrovsk region: jet-powered UAV approaching Yavornytske and the city of Dnipro from the east.

At 8:56 p.m. — Threat of ballistic weapon use.

At 8:56 p.m. — Missile in the Chernihiv region heading towards the Kyiv region.

At 9:01 p.m. — High-speed target in the Sumy region.

At 9:02 p.m. — Enemy tactical aircraft launched guided aerial bombs towards the Sumy region.

Updated information

At 9:10 p.m. — Kharkiv region: UAV approaching Derhachi and Mala Danylivka from the north.

At 9:11 p.m. — Enemy tactical aircraft launched guided aerial bombs towards the Donetsk region.

At 9:15 p.m. — Dnipropetrovsk region: jet-powered UAVs passing Vasylkivka towards Synelnykove.

At 9:21 p.m. — Dnipropetrovsk region: jet-powered UAV heading towards Yavornytske and the city of Dnipro.

At 9:32 p.m. — Enemy tactical aircraft launched guided aerial bombs towards the Kharkiv region.

At 9:34 p.m. — KABs targeting the Kherson region.

At 9:36 p.m. — Jet-powered UAVs in the Dnipropetrovsk region heading towards the settlement of Krynychky.

At 9:50 p.m. — Kirovohrad region: UAVs heading towards Petrove and Oleksandriiske.

At 9:53 p.m. — Dnipropetrovsk region: jet-powered UAV heading towards Yavornytske and the city of Dnipro.

At 9:56 p.m. — Enemy tactical aircraft launched guided aerial bombs towards the Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions.

At 10:09 p.m. — Jet-powered UAV in the Zaporizhzhia region heading towards the settlement of Novomykolaivka.

At 10:10 p.m. — UAV in the northern part of the Sumy region heading towards Shostka.

At 10:12 p.m. — UAV approaching southern Odesa region from the Black Sea (Tatarbunary).

Updated information

At 10:27 p.m. — Dnipropetrovsk region: jet-powered UAVs heading towards Solone.

At 10:28 p.m. — Jet-powered UAV passing Dobroslav in the Odesa region, heading west.

At 10:29 p.m. — UAV approaching southern Odesa region from the Black Sea, heading towards Vylkove.

At 10:45 p.m. — Odesa region: jet-powered UAV heading towards Zakharivka.

At 10:47 p.m. — UAV in the Kirovohrad region heading towards Znamianka.

At 10:50 p.m. — Enemy tactical aircraft launched guided aerial bombs towards the Zaporizhzhia region.

At 10:57 p.m. — UAV in the Cherkasy region heading towards Smila.

Remain in safe places during the air-raid alert!

Earlier, Russia struck Chernihiv with drones, injuring several people, including two children.

Read more: Russia damages energy facility in Chernihiv region: 7,000 customers in Pryluky without power